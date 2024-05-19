Jabardasth Comedian Survives Car Accident

In a fortunate turn of events, popular Telugu comedian Pavithraa, known for her appearances on the comedy show Jabardasth, escaped with minor injuries from a car accident that occurred last week. Pavithraa was traveling with her family members, including her aunt and children, when their vehicle veered off the road and plunged into a ditch near Uppalapadu in Nellore district.

According to reports, the accident took place when Pavithraa's driver attempted to avoid a vehicle approaching from the opposite direction. The front portion of the car was damaged badly as is shown in the images of the mangled body of the vehicle which are being shared on social media platforms.

Recounting the harrowing incident in an emotional video shared on her social media channels, Pavithraa expressed her gratitude for the safety of her family. "My aunt and the two children got into my car for the first time," she said. "The accident occurred just 10 minutes before we were supposed to reach our destination. When the driver of the oncoming vehicle confused us and our car veered off the road and fell into a pit."

Fortunately, no one sustained major injuries. Pavithraa said thankfully they were wearing seatbelts. "Wearing a seatbelt prevented us from a major accident," she stated. She revealed that they were en route to her hometown to cast their votes in the ongoing elections when the accident occurred.