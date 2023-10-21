Indo-Turkish musical 'Jaan-e-Jahan' redefines cinema

Seshu KMR, an acclaimed director hailing from the vibrant Telugu film industry in India, is set to revolutionize cinematic boundaries with his latest project, "Jaan e Jahan." This musical extravaganza marks a historic collaboration between Turkish and Indian cinema, a feat never before achieved.

A protégé of the legendary Indian filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma, Seshu KMR has directed this groundbreaking musical, beautifully captured through the lens of the highly talented Turkish cameraman, Seryan AY. Starring the renowned Indian actor, Siva Balaji, and the Turkish sensation, Ayla, the production spans an incredible 1400 kilometers, spanning the scenic landscapes of Istanbul, Ankara, Cappadocia, and Tokat.

The heart and soul of "Jaan e Jahan" lie in its music, composed and sung by the Indian film industry's celebrated talent, Bollywood's own Shivam Pathak. Supriya Joshi adds her enchanting voice to this masterpiece. The lyrics, penned by the exceptionally gifted lyricist Yukti, create an emotional landscape that transcends borders.