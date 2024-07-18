I20 Movie Will Soon Stream on OTT

Suryaraj and Marina Singh starrer "I-20", subtitled Be Wear of Girls, released in theaters on June 14 and has been garnering rave reviews. Directed by Suguri Ravindra and produced by PB Mahendra under the Avishkar Movie Creations banner, this movie will soon be available on OTT platforms.

The producer said, "Our film I20 was released in theaters on June 14. Everyone who saw it praised the film. Now we are in talks with leading OTT platforms and we will release it on OTT soon."