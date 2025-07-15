How to Train Your Dragon OTT Release: Available for Rent or Streaming for Free?

The blockbuster live-action remake of the hit film How to Train Your Dragon is all set to enthrall digital audiences across the globe this week, but fans present in the Indian subcontinent might have to wait a bit longer. Dean DeBlois, who helmed the original film, also directed this remake, which hit theaters worldwide on June 13.

Gerard Butler reprised his voice role as Viking Chief Stoic the Vast in this remake. This live-action remake of How to Train Your Dragon features Mason Thames as Stoic the Vast's son. The film is ready to make its digital debut after garnering heartfelt love and praise from audiences. Prime Video bagged the streaming rights, and the movie will start streaming on the platform from July 15th.

However, there is a twist. The film will be available to Indian fans in a few weeks. How to Train Your Dragon will only be available for rent for a few months.

All in all, fans in the U.S. and other nations can start renting out the movie. from today, while it will take some more time for Indian fans to do the same.