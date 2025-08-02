Housefull 5 OTT Release: When and Where To Watch Akshay Kumar’s Hit Comedy

Housefull 5, the polarising comedy that raked in over ₹300 crore at the global box office, has finally made its way to OTT. Prime Video announced on Friday that the Tarun Mansukhani directorial will be available for streaming from today.

The platform shared a short video on its official Instagram handle featuring the film's star-studded cast and urged viewers to tune in. The caption read, “A housefull of people have something to say.”

A star-studded ensemble cast

Headlined by Akshay Kumar, the film boasts a massive ensemble including Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, Sanjay Dutt, Fardeen Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Shreyas Talpade, Jackie Shroff, Sonam Bajwa, Chitrangada Singh, Nargis Fakhri, Nana Patekar, and Soundarya Sharma.

Box office success

Produced under Sajid Nadiadwala's Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment banner, Housefull 5 was released worldwide in theatres on June 6. The film became a major commercial hit, grossing over ₹300 crore globally and surpassing ₹200 crore at the domestic box office.

A unique murder mystery concept

Interestingly, Housefull 5 was released in two parts—Housefull 5 A and Housefull 5 B. Both versions started with the same storyline but concluded with different endings, revealing different killers in each climax. The makers revealed during promotions that they had been planning to experiment with this concept for years.

Mixed reception from audiences

Despite its box office success, the film received criticism for its portrayal of female characters and certain offensive jokes. Many viewers pointed out that for a film positioned as a family entertainer, Housefull 5 carried a distinct male gaze and often sexualised its female characters.