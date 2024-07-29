Here is what Tripti Dimri said about Animal Park

Animal Park is going to be made as a sequel to Animal. Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga will make it after completing Spirit with Prabhas.

Tripti Dimri, who played Zoya Riyaz in Animal, has opened up a bit about the crazy sequel. In her latest interview, she confessed to being totally clueless about the much-vaunted sequel. "I don’t even know if there is a story ready for the sequel. All I know is that Animal Park will be made one day, and Sandeep will kill it again,” she has been quoted as saying.

Tripti acted in a Bollywood movie called Bad Newz recently. A steamy song with Vicky Kaushal from it has been deemed one of the hottest songs of the year.