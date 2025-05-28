Gautham Vasudev Menon First Look as Jayadev Nair in Gunasekhar's Euphoria

Acclaimed Director-Filmmaker Gunasekhar, renowned for his unique storytelling and hit films, is currently busy with a new youthful social drama titled "Euphoria." The film is an edgy and fast-paced take on contemporary evils, and it has raised curiosity ever since it was announced.

The film’s shoot has been wrapped up, and post-production work is currently underway. Kickstarting the musical promotions, the makers recently released the song Fly High. Today, they unveiled the look poster of Jayadev Nair played by renowned director and actor Gautham Vasudev Menon.

The poster is intriguing, featuring Gautham Menon with an intense look against an investigation-themed backdrop. He is said to be playing a pivotal and impactful role in the film, and audiences are eagerly awaiting to witness his commanding presence on the big screen. The recently released glimpse has skyrocketed expectations for the film.

Vignesh Gavireddy is making his Tollywood debut with this film, while veteran actress Bhumika Chawla will play a key role. The film also stars ensemble cast including, Sara Arjun, Nassar, Rohith, Vignesh Gavireddy, Likhita Yalamanchili, Addala Prudhviraj, Kalpa Latha, Sai Srinika Reddy, Ashrita Vemuganti, Mathew Varghese, Aadarsh Balakrishna, Ravi Prakash, Naveena Reddy, Likith Naidu, and others in key roles.

"Euphoria" is being produced by Neelima Guna under the banner of Guna Handmade Films. The film is presented by Ragini Guna, with Praveen K Pothan handling cinematography and Prawin Pudi overseeing editing. The young musical sensation Kaala Bhairava is scoring the music for the film.