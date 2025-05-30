Final Destination: Bloodlines Crosses Rs 58 Crore at Indian Box Office

Final Destination: Bloodlines has demonstrated impressive box office resilience in India, earning approximately Rs. 19 crore (around USD 2.20 million) during its second week. The film's drop in revenue from the first to the second week was under 45%, which is notably strong for a Hollywood horror release in the Indian market, where such movies typically see steep declines after the opening weekend.

Remarkably, Bloodlines’ second-week earnings surpassed those of other major Hollywood blockbusters such as Thor: Love and Thunder, Jurassic World: Dominion, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. After two weeks, the cumulative gross stands at Rs. 58.50 crore (approximately USD 6.85 million). The net collections are just shy of Rs. 50 crore at Rs. 47.75 crore, a milestone it is expected to cross imminently. This achievement places Bloodlines as only the second Hollywood horror film to clear the Rs. 50 crore net mark in India.

The movie faced a significant challenge from the release of Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning, a franchise with a massive fanbase in India. Despite initial concerns that Bloodlines might lose momentum due to this competition, the film maintained a steady hold. While Bloodlines earned around 40% of Mission: Impossible’s revenue during the opening weekend, by the end of the second week, the gap had considerably narrowed, with Bloodlines achieving approximately 75% of the daily collections compared to its rival. If this trend persists, Bloodlines could even overtake Mission: Impossible in daily box office earnings during the upcoming weeks.

Historically, no film from the Final Destination series had ever crossed the Rs. 10 crore mark in India before Bloodlines. Though the franchise has long enjoyed recognition among Indian audiences, it struggled to convert that into substantial box office returns in earlier years due to a more limited Hollywood film market. The success of Bloodlines signals a shift in this trend, confirming growing demand for Hollywood horror content.

Globally, India ranks as one of the top markets for Bloodlines, trailing only behind the United Kingdom and Mexico in terms of revenue and ticket sales. The film’s performance in India is nearly on par with Mexico, indicating a robust and expanding audience for Hollywood horror films in the region.