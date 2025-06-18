Ed Sheeran Sings Hindi Song in SRK's King - Fans Super Excited!

It looks like British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran is inching closer to becoming an honorary Indian citizen — at least the internet seems to think so. After winning hearts across the country during his India tour, Ed has now taken his connection with India up a notch with his latest single, Sapphire, a high-profile collaboration with Arijit Singh, featuring none other than Shah Rukh Khan in a surprise cameo.

But the real buzz began after Ed dropped a behind-the-scenes (BTS) video on Tuesday, teasing even bigger things ahead.

Ed Sheeran Confirms Bollywood Entry?

In the BTS video shared on his YouTube channel, Ed is seen recording a few lines in Punjabi and discussing the making of Sapphire. He also mentioned singing in Hindi, which immediately sent fans into a frenzy. A popular fan club on Instagram posted the clip with the caption:

"Can't wait for the full Punjabi version 😍😍 Check out the behind-the-scenes on Ed's YouTube Channel! Ed said Hindi version in that video, so I'm not sure if the other version of the song will be Hindi or Punjabi now!"

Ed Sheeran himself responded in the comments, confirming:

"The Hindi song was for a Bollywood movie SRK is doing, this is the Punjabi version of Sapphire with Arijit. I’m just doing all languages at this point."

This revelation has sparked speculation about Ed’s Bollywood debut and whether his Hindi song is part of Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film.

Is the Song for SRK’s ‘King’?

At present, Shah Rukh Khan is working on one major project — King, directed by Siddharth Anand. The film is highly anticipated as it features SRK sharing screen space for the first time with his daughter, Suhana Khan. The film also boasts a stellar cast including Rani Mukerji, Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Arshad Warsi.

Adding fuel to the rumours, eagle-eyed fans noted that Ed Sheeran was recently spotted with director Siddharth Anand in a studio — as seen in the Sapphire BTS footage. While there's no official confirmation yet, this has led many to believe Ed’s Hindi song could indeed be part of King’s soundtrack.

What We Know So Far

Sapphire is Ed Sheeran’s latest single, featuring Arijit Singh and a cameo by Shah Rukh Khan.

A Punjabi version of the song has been released, with Ed hinting at a Hindi version tied to SRK’s upcoming film.

King is currently under production, with no official release date announced yet.

From international tours to Indian chartbusters and now Bollywood — Ed Sheeran seems to be going truly desi, one song at a time.