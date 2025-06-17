Dr. Rentala Jayadeva Conferred with Gaddar Film Award 2024 by Telangana Government

Celebrated film historian and author Dr. Rentala Jayadeva was conferred with the prestigious Gaddar Film Award 2024 in the category of Best Film Book on Telugu Cinema for his acclaimed work "Mana Cinema... First Reel".

The award ceremony took place on Saturday, June 14, at Hitex, Hyderabad, in a grand celebration hosted by the Telangana government to recognize excellence in cinema and film literature.

Dr. Jayadeva received the 'Silver Gaddar' memento, a citation, and prize money, presented jointly by Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and Cinematography Minister Komatireddy Venkata Reddy. The recognition comes as a tribute to his meticulous documentation and scholarly narrative on the evolution of South Indian cinema, particularly Telugu film history.

"Mana Cinema... First Reel" traces the cultural, social, and artistic journey of Telugu cinema from its formative years, offering rare insights and archival richness that have made it a definitive work in film historiography.

The Gaddar Film Awards, named after the legendary revolutionary poet and balladeer Gaddar, aim to celebrate voices and works that reflect the spirit of creativity, resistance, and cinematic excellence in Telangana.