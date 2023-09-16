Double Elimination In Bigg Boss Telugu 7?

There is no denying the fact that Bigg Boss Telugu is one of the most loved shows on the small screen. The ongoing season is not garnering any kind of attention from the viewers. Most of the contestants are very new to the face to the show buffs, people are unable to recognise the names of the contestants.

The show buffs are going to witness the second-week elimination. No doubt, show buffs are pretty excited for the weekend surprise, many of them wanted to know who is going to get evicted from the show.

If the reports are to go anything by, Bigg Boss makers are said to be planning for double elimination. If there is a double elimination, Shakila and Teja might get evicted from the house in Sunday's episode. There is also rumours that the makers might even announce no elimination due to Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. It is left to see whether there will be a single or double elimination is going to take place in Bigg Boss Telugu 7.

Talking about the show, Supritha Naidu and Ambati Arjun are all set to enter the Bigg Boss Telugu 7 house. The duo are making wild card entry to the house.

