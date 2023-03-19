Don't Forget The Environment, Dia Mirza Tells School Kids in Fun Interaction

Climate champion Dia Mirza was seen spending her afternoon with young students in a local school to make climate action more accessible to them and discuss environment conservation. Sweet moments from the entire interaction show the actress glowing among the children, ecstatic about receiving a special handmade gift, and even growing a sapling together. Dia, who is also the UN Secretary General’s Advocate for SDGs and the UNEP Goodwill Ambassador, participated in interactive games with the kids to engage them in a discourse about the environment and to discuss the impact of human activity on ecosystems and biodiversity.

She said, "It was a wonderful experience to interact with young minds and to see how willing they are to learn more about issues like climate change and what they can do to take better care of the planet. I feel hopeful that the next generation will take over the stewardship of the environment with responsibility and a sense of empathetic ownership."

The actress visited the school in support of the 'Teach For India' (TFI) initiative, which was started in 2008 to make education accessible to even the most marginalised of children. She also met Aditya Mallya, City Director of 'Teach for India', and shared her views about the TFI movement and the necessity of affordable and eco-sensitive education for all.

She added, "Equitable and holistic education can not only break the circle of powerlessness and poverty but also teach children about the importance of conserving their environment. I dream of a time when every school curriculum in India will include a lesson on the value of the environment and how each one of us can do our bit to conserve it."