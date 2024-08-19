Disaster Double iSmart Brings 40 Crore Loss?

Primeshow Entertainment, the company that acquired the distribution rights for the film "Double iSmart," is now staring at a potential loss of nearly Rs 40 crore, as per an insider. Despite receiving warnings from well-wishers against making such a hefty investment, the company's owner went ahead, driven by a belief in the film’s success.

Those close to the situation cautioned him about the unpredictable nature of director Puri Jagannath, emphasizing that investing at such a high cost was risky. Despite these concerns, the Primeshow decided to invest a total of Rs 49 crore, asserting his confidence after watching an hour and a half of the film, which he claimed to have enjoyed immensely.

The story took a significant turn when Primeshow initially paid Rs 9 crore as an advance. When bookings opened on August 13 and failed to garner much enthusiasm from the audience, the company still remained optimistic. The very next day, on August 14, Primeshow paid the remaining Rs 40 crore for the distribution rights, hoping for a turnaround in fortunes.

Unfortunately, the anticipated success did not materialize, leaving Primeshow on the verge of a colossal Rs 40 crore loss. This misstep has effectively wiped out the profits the company earned from its earlier success with the film "HanuMan" in January 2024. Within the span of just a few months, Primeshow has seen its fortunes swing from a high to a crushing low.

Rumors are now swirling that the Primeshow owner is seeking compensation from Puri Jagannath to offset the losses. While the director isn’t legally bound to provide any reimbursement, expectations are being placed on their professional relationship. Speculations suggest that some form of real estate or land could be offered as compensation. However, Puri Jagannath reportedly proposed that Primeshow find a suitable hero, and he would direct another film for them instead.

The big question remains: which hero would be willing to step into this uncertain venture? Even if one does, the chances of it alleviating Primeshow’s financial strain appear slim, potentially deepening the company’s ongoing troubles.