Dhanush chooses Pawan Kalyan, Jr NTR

Dhanush is in Hyderabad to promote his up-and-coming movie, Raayan. The action thriller, written and directed by Dhanush himself, will be released this Friday (July 26th).

At the pre-release event of Raayan on Sunday, the anchor posed a series of rapid-fire questions. When asked who his favourite Telugu cinema hero is, Dhanush said, "I will tell you my choice but the fans of other heroes shouldn't hate me for this. I love cinema. I love Pawan Kalyan Sir."

The actor was asked which Telugu hero he would like to do a multi-starrer with. He answered, "It is Jr NTR." Both Dhanush and Tarak are known for their extraordinary acting talent.

Raayan also features Sundeep Kishan, SJ Suryah, Prakash Raj and others.