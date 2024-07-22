Dhanush chooses Pawan Kalyan, Jr NTR

Jul 22, 2024, 11:01 IST
- Sakshi Post

Dhanush is in Hyderabad to promote his up-and-coming movie, Raayan. The action thriller, written and directed by Dhanush himself, will be released this Friday (July 26th).

At the pre-release event of Raayan on Sunday, the anchor posed a series of rapid-fire questions. When asked who his favourite Telugu cinema hero is, Dhanush said, "I will tell you my choice but the fans of other heroes shouldn't hate me for this. I love cinema. I love Pawan Kalyan Sir."

The actor was asked which Telugu hero he would like to do a multi-starrer with. He answered, "It is Jr NTR." Both Dhanush and Tarak are known for their extraordinary acting talent.

Raayan also features Sundeep Kishan, SJ Suryah, Prakash Raj and others.

whatsapp channel


Read More:

Tags: 
Dhanush
Advertisement
Back to Top