Dasara First Day Box Office Collections

Natural Star Nani’s most awaited movie, Dasara, had its grand opening on March 30 and is getting a positive response from the audience. They say that Dasara is Nani’s career-best movie. Critics are praising his performance in action scenes. We can say that Nani did not disappoint his fans by selecting a unique role and script. Dasara has collected around Rs 17 crores across India on its first day. It seems like Dasara will soon join the 50 crore club this weekend. Anyway, after a long gap, Nani has bagged a blockbuster. As per the reports, Dasara has collected $637,938 since its opening.

Dasara is an action drama film written and directed by debutant Srikanth Odela. It stars an ensemble cast of Nani, Keerthy Suresh, Dheekshith Shetty, Shine Tom Chacko, Samuthirakani, Sai Kumar, and Poorna. The film is set in the backdrop of Singareni coal mines near Godavarikhani, Telangana.

Dharani a young boy from Veerlapally, steals coal for a living. He lives with his grandmother and spends most of his time with his best friends, Suri and Vennela. Dharani has loved Vennela since their childhood, but he will get to know that Vennela loves Suri. Dharani sacrifices his love for her and decides to get the duo married. However, the trio's lives are affected due to the politics in the village, and Suri is mysteriously killed on the day of his marriage to Vennela. Baying for vengeance, Dharani sets off on a crusade to find the perpetrators.