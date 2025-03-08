Chhaava Telugu Box Office Collections: 3.03 Crore plus Gross on Day 1

The much-awaited historical action spectacle Chhaava has stormed the box office, and its Telugu-dubbed version is no exception. Recognizing the demand for quality dubbed films, Geetha Film Distributors released Chhaava in Telugu yesterday, and the response has been phenomenal.

Headlined by Vicky Kaushal, with Rashmika Mandanna in a crucial role, the film grossed an impressive ₹3.03 crore+ on its opening day. This solid start, despite a delayed release, highlights the film’s strong box office potential in the Telugu market.

Telugu audiences have embraced Chhaava wholeheartedly, with the film’s high-quality dubbing receiving special praise. The seamless adaptation has enhanced its authenticity, making it a captivating experience for viewers.

With no major Telugu releases this week, Chhaava is well-positioned for a strong run in the coming days. The momentum is expected to build further, with Day 2 collections likely to surpass the opening day, and an even stronger showing anticipated over the weekend.

Directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films, Chhaava brings to life the inspiring story of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj—a saga of bravery and sacrifice. The film’s gripping narrative, combined with stellar performances, has clearly struck a chord with Telugu audiences, setting the stage for continued box office success.