Chhaava OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Historical Blockbuster

After an impressive theatrical run, Vicky Kaushal’s historical epic Chhaava is now set for its highly anticipated OTT release. Directed by Laxman Utekar, the film has captivated audiences with its gripping storytelling and powerful performances. Here’s all you need to know before Chhaava arrives on streaming platforms.

When and Where to Watch Chhaava Online?

Chhaava will premiere on Netflix on April 11, 2025, in Hindi and Telugu, with subtitles available in multiple languages.

Chhaava’s Plot: A Story of Bravery and Resistance

The film chronicles the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the valiant son of Chhatrapati Shivaji, who takes charge of the Maratha Empire after his father’s passing. While the Mughals anticipate an easy victory, Sambhaji defies their expectations, leading a fierce resistance against Emperor Aurangzeb’s forces through strategic guerrilla warfare.

Despite internal betrayals and hardships, he remains steadfast in his mission. Eventually captured and tortured, Sambhaji refuses to surrender, choosing martyrdom over submission. His sacrifice fuels the continued struggle for Swaraj, with his wife Yesubai crowning Rajaram as the new leader, paving the way for the fall of the Mughal Empire.

Chhaava’s Box Office Success

Released in theaters on February 14, 2025, Chhaava has been a massive success, grossing over ₹715 crore worldwide. Although its box office momentum is slowing, the film’s upcoming OTT release is expected to introduce it to an even wider audience.

Critical Reception

Chhaava has received generally positive reviews, with The Times of India rating it 3.5 out of 5 stars. A key highlight of the film is its powerful climax and Vicky Kaushal’s compelling performance as Sambhaji Maharaj. However, some critics felt the film leaned too heavily on A.R. Rahman’s music rather than fully trusting its storytelling.

Chhaava’s Cast & Crew

Lead Cast: Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna, Akshaye Khanna, Diana Penty, Neil Bhoopalam

Supporting Cast: Ashutosh Rana, Varun Buddhadev, Divya Dutta, Vineet Kumar Singh, and more

Director: Laxman Utekar

Producer: Dinesh Vijan (Maddock Films)

Music: A.R. Rahman (Aaya Re Toofan, Jaane Tu)

Cinematography: Saurabh Goswami

Editor: Manish Pradhan

Based on: Chhava by Shivaji Sawant

Distribution: Pen Marudhar (India), Yash Raj Films (Overseas)

With its historical significance, strong performances, and grand visuals, Chhaava is all set to reach a new audience on Netflix. If you missed it in theaters, mark your calendars for April 11, 2025!