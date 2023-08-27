'Chandramukhi 2' Will Become A Grand Success - Raghava Lawrence In Pre-Release Event

Star Choreographer, Director, and Actor Raghava Lawrence's latest big-budgeted film 'Chandramukhi 2' also stars Bollywood star heroine Kangana Ranaut in the titular role. Senior director P. Vasu is helping with the project.

Lyca Productions banner which earned a name for making content-oriented films along with huge budgeted films is the production house where Subhaskaran is bank-rolling the film.

'Chandramukhi 2' is getting released in theatres on the eve of Vinayaka Chavithi on 15th September. Radha Krishna Entertainments is releasing the Telugu version of 'Chandramukhi 2' in Telugu states. On this occasion the team held a grand pre-release event.

Hero Raghava Lawrence shared several interesting aspects while speaking at the event. He started talking about specially abled dancers who perform at the event of his every film. " I arrange a program for my brothers in every film event. Because they didn't know anything but dance. If they don't work their families won't get food on their tables. I hope someone will give them more offers after watching their performance on the stage of my films." On this occasion, Producer Subhaskaran donated one crore rupees to the Charitable Trust run by Raghava Lawrence. Responding to his noble gesture, Raghava Lawrence says, " Subhaskaran Garu seems like a serious person but he is like a child at heart. He greets everyone with love. I was surprised when I met him. He contributed one crore to my charity with a big heart. I will buy land and construct a building with that money. It will be a place where my students practice dancing. I request everyone not to give any donations to my charity. I am there for my Charitable Trust. I will look after them. If you want to donate money, many charities need money. Kindly stand by them."

Speaking about Chandramukhi 2, Lawrence says, " I wondered if Subhaskaran Garu who makes movies with big stars would make a film with me? But, he made a great film like 'Chandramukhi 2' in a larger-than-life manner. I am proud to be a part of his banner. Our director Vasu Garu has four decades of experience. He made great films as a director since the time I worked as a side dancer. He made 'Chandramukhi 2' ad a grand affair. He is solely responsible for the success of this film. I was surprised when I came to know that Kangana Ranaut Garu is doing this film. She is a very bold person. I was tense before meeting her. She entered the sets along with her gunmen. It got me more tense. Upon my request, she kept her gunmen outside the set. I became friends with her. She lived in her role. Words are not enough to talk about Keeravani Garu. He never gets tensed about work. I understand this working with him during this film. He enjoys his work. That's why he provided such good music for our film. Cinematographer Rajasekhar, Art Director Thotta Tharani Garu, and Editor Anthony along with the entire cast and crew, made a great film like 'Chandramukhi 2'. It will entertain the audience for sure."

Bollywood Queen Kangana Ranaut says, " In my acting career, I never did a film like 'Chandramukhi 2'. The actual thing is, I never asked anyone for an offer. For the first time, I asked director P. Vasu Garu for this role. Vasu Garu in this film, gave equal importance to every character along with my role. The entire credit goes to him. Lawrence's master is an inspiration for many. He started as a small dancer in the industry and turned into a hero and director today. He has a very good heart. He deals with every kind of situation with a smile on his face. Very few people have such a kind of nature. I worked with great technicians like Thotta Tharani Garu, Neeta Lulla, and Rajasekhar Garu for this film. I am a big fan of Vadivelu Garu. He entertains with his style in this film. The entire world spoke about Keeravani Garu. I felt like I won the Oscar after he won that Award. It's a very good experience working on his music compositions. Sub-Saharan Garu is a very good human being. He is making great fms with passion. His production 'Chandramukhi 2' will become a very good success".

Director P. Vasu says, " As a director, I always think to compete with new generation directors. I made 'Chandramukhi 2' thinking in the same manner. Lyca Productions is a synonym for grandeur. They have made and making amazing films. Subhaskaran Garu is like a treasure for the Tamil film industry. I didn't remember my journey of four decades as a technician until you mentioned it. I heartfully thank all the actors, technicians, and for accepting me as an actor during my journey as a Director. When I told Rajinikanth Garu that we are making 'Chandramukhi 2' with Lawrence, he said that the film will become a grand success. Subhaskaran Garu is perfectly aided by Lyca Productions CEO Thamizh Kumaran Garu. He said to make this film after listening to the line. This film's journey started there itself. After developing the complete story, Vadivelu Garu was the first person to whom I narrated the story. He liked it instantly. Words can't express how great he is as a comedian. He is a doctor who makes us forget our tensions by making us laugh. Keeravani Garu made the world turn towards him by winning the Oscar. But, he remains grounded doing his work silently. His music is a big asset for this film. After everything was set for the film, we were in a dilemma about whom to cast in the role of Chandramukhi. At that time I went to Kangana Garu to narrate a story. Then she asked about Chandramukhi 2. She inquired about who was doing that role. When I said that no one was finalized for that role, She said that she would do it if I was okay with it. I was on cloud nine after she said she would do it. She performed amazingly in her role. Lawrence did great in a two-dimensional role in this film. Thanks to each actor and technician for supporting me in this film's journey."

Oscar Award Winner MM Keeravani says, " 'Chandramukhi 2' is the film I composed music for after winning the Oscar Award. Thanks to Director P. Vasu Garu for giving me such a good opportunity. Vasu Garu is not only a good director but also a good singer. I want him as a singer for my next movie. Songs came out well with the support of Raghava Lawrence. Vadivelu Gari's comedy is the main highlight of Chandramukhi 2. Kangana Ranaut is my favorite artist. I am glad to work with her. I worked with seven programmers to complete the film as per schedule. Subhaskaran has made 'Chandramukhi 2' in an uncompromising manner."

Comedian Vadivelu says, " In recent times I was away from films. I made my reentry into the films. I am coming with 'Chandramukhi 2' after 'Maamannan'. Subhskaran Garu gave me the opportunity. Can't forget the support by Thamizh Kumaran Garu. I worked with Vasu Garu for his many blockbuster films in his career. I was the first who listened to the story of 'Chandramukhi 2'. After I liked it, I called Thamizh Kumaran Garu and said it. I will be seen in the role of Murugesan in the film. Kangana Ranaut Garu performed well. Thanks to the other cast, crew, and those who gave me this opportunity."

The event was also attended by Cinematographer RD Rajasekhar, Art Director Thotta Tharani, Saha Mahima, Srushti, and wished 'Chandramukhi 2' a great success.

Lyca Productions MD Subhaskaran felicitated MM Keeravani for winning an Oscar Award and making our Indian film Industry proud and director P. Vasu who has completed forty years of his career in the film industry.