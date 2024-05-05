Can't remember any dialogues or scripts after cancer: Sonali Bendre

Renowned actress Sonali Bendre opened up about an unexpected challenge she faced after her successful battle with cancer. In a recent interview, Bendre candidly shared that she now struggles to memorize dialogues and scripts after battling cancer.

Bendre never initially aspired to become an actress but found herself accidentally falling in love with the craft as her career blossomed. "I never wanted to be an actress," she admitted. "After seeing the success, I became interested in acting." However, her journey took an unexpected turn when she was diagnosed with cancer in 2018.

After undergoing treatment in New York, Bendre emerged victorious in her fight against cancer. However, the journey left her with an unexpected challenge. "Memorizing the lines is more challenging now compared to my earlier days," she revealed. "It is difficult to remember the script properly."

Despite this hurdle, Bendre remains determined to continue her acting career. She has been actively spreading awareness about cancer and its impact on survivors.

In addition to her current struggles, Bendre reflected on the body shaming she faced early in her career. Producers pressured her to gain weight to fit the beauty standards of the 90s, commenting bluntly, "Eat tu bahut patli hai" (You are too thin). "They wanted curves. At that time, they preferred women with curves and curly hair. I was thin with straight black hair," she recalled.

Despite the challenges she faces, Sonali will be seen on her work front in the newsroom drama "The Broken News," where she plays a key role alongside Shriya Pilgaonkar and Jaideep Ahlawat.