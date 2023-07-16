BTS’ youngest member, Jungkook was to perform at Good Morning America’s concert last Friday. Unfortunately, the GMA concert was cancelled due to bad weather conditions but this didn’t stop Jungkook from giving the fans some of the best performances during the soundcheck.

Jungkook was announced to perform at the GMA’s Summer Concert Series and he was all gelled up to start his solo promotions. Days before the event GMA concert was to be held, BTS ARMYs lined up in hope of getting a glimpse of the artist. As soon as ARMYs noticed Jungkook they were charmed by the idol. WhenJungkook turned his gaze to the camera, ARMYs felt ecstatic and screamed to show their love for him.

the line for Jungkook’s concert series has started. there has to be AT LEAST 50 people here (that are present) in line at central park pic.twitter.com/yuHc3iDEVa — maria⁷ SEVEN OUT NOW 🐰🎰 (@J00NSBFF) July 10, 2023

After listening to the song for the first time, all the fans needed was for him to sing his solo single ‘Seven’ live. Jungkook, keeping his word, did not disappoint the fans. Jungkook, being a versatile singer, sang all the parts including the rap. This performance made the impact of his solo debut clear.

Jungkook made the ARMYs nostalgic and delighted them by singing one of his songs ‘Euphoria’, knowing that the fans all over the world loved this song.

BTS’ Jungkook released his solo track ‘Seven’ on July 14. The song’s music video featured both Han So Hee and an American rapper, Latto. The song talks about expressing his love for the girl, stating that he will love her all the seven days of the week. It talks about spending the entirety of life with one’s lover.

