As promised, BTS’ J-Hope reveals his dark side in his album ‘Jack In The Box’. With the concept photos of the album released, the fans can notice that J-Hope wasn’t joking. The new concept photos give us a view of a totally different personality of the rapper.

J-Hope is all ready to amaze the fans with the release of the physical version of ‘Jack In The Box’ which is his solo album. The physical version releases after a year of its digital release.

On July 17, BTS’ agency BIGHIT Music announced the arrival of HOPE Edition, which stirred happiness among the fans all over the world.

The new concept photos reveal J-Hope in both black and white outfit. This might be a way to portray the ‘good’ and ‘evil’ personality of an individual. There is a saying a person possesses both positive and negative sides of their personality. J-Hope might be trying to show the fight between him and his thoughts.

Earlier, J-Hope’s ‘Jack In The Box’ was made available as an album on Weverse. The new edition confides in bringing something new to the platform for the fans. Additionally, HOPE Edition’s Jack In The Box will include three live tracks from J-Hope’s power-packed performance at Lollapalooza which was held in 2022, in Chicago.

Pre-orders of the new edition of the album starts from July 17 at 11 a.m. KST. whereas the physical version will officially release on August 18 at 1 p.m. KST. This album will provide the ARMYs a part of J-Hope’s journey in the music industry.

