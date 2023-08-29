Birthday Poster: Mark Antony Will Give A Different Theatrical Experience, Says Vishal

Hero Vishal is equally popular in Telugu and Tamil. The actor who did many experiments in his career turned a year older today (August 29th). On the occasion of his birthday, Vishal made some interesting revelations about his upcoming film 'Mark Antony' which is getting ready for release.

“I must say that this birthday is very special for me. Because I’m coming up with Mark Antony which is set for release on September 15th. So far, I have acted in many different roles in different genre films. Audiences have always supported me. I have reached this stage, only because of their support and encouragement. I am forever indebted to the fans for showing me so much love.

When it comes to 'Mark Antony', this is the most important film in my career. It is a period movie. Mark Antony is a next-level film for me, as an actor. I played two different characters in it. The looks of those two characters also got an amazing response. SJ Suryah essayed a crucial role. GV Prakash Kumar is providing the music. Other than GV’s music, cinematography by Abhinandan Ramanujam, Peter Haines, Dilip Subbarayan, Kanal Kannan, and Dinesh Subbarayan’s fights are major highlights.

The movie has all the commercial elements to please all sections of audiences. Mark Antony will surely give a different theatrical experience. If you continue to love and support me, I will entertain you more by making more movies like this.

