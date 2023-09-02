Bigg Boss Telugu Season 7 Final Contestants List

Sep 02, 2023, 12:19 IST
Bigg Boss Telugu season 7 is all set to start premiere on Star Maa from tonight onwards. It is learned that there will be three houses this time. The show will be hosted by Akkineni Nagarjuna, as is known.

Here's the confirmed final list of this season's contestants.

  1. Amardeep
  2. Ambati Arjun
  3. Actor Shivaji
  4. Kranthi
  5. Actor Prabhakar
  6. Shobha Shetty
  7. Prince Yawar
  8. Aishwarya Pisse
  9. Actress Farzana
  10. Actress Shakeela
  11. Sai Ketan Rao
  12. Gautham Krishna
  13. Tasty Teja
  14. Subhashree
  15. Bhola Shavali
  16. Pallavi Prashanth
  17. Damini Bhatla
  18. Aata Sandeep
  19. Anchor Pratyusha
  20. Ritika Nayak
  21. Nikhilu Vijayendra Simha

The anticipation levels are decent. Nag is currently doing 'Naa Saami Ranga' on the film front with a debutant director. 
 


