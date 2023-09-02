Bigg Boss Telugu Season 7 Final Contestants List

Bigg Boss Telugu season 7 is all set to start premiere on Star Maa from tonight onwards. It is learned that there will be three houses this time. The show will be hosted by Akkineni Nagarjuna, as is known.

Here's the confirmed final list of this season's contestants.

Amardeep Ambati Arjun Actor Shivaji Kranthi Actor Prabhakar Shobha Shetty Prince Yawar Aishwarya Pisse Actress Farzana Actress Shakeela Sai Ketan Rao Gautham Krishna Tasty Teja Subhashree Bhola Shavali Pallavi Prashanth Damini Bhatla Aata Sandeep Anchor Pratyusha Ritika Nayak Nikhilu Vijayendra Simha

The anticipation levels are decent. Nag is currently doing 'Naa Saami Ranga' on the film front with a debutant director.

