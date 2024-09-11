Bigg Boss Telugu 8 : Week 2 Nominations In Short

The second week of Bigg Boss 8 nominations has concluded, leaving audiences unimpressed with the contestants' petty reasons for nominating each other. The process began with Nikhil being nominated for not cooking, followed by Sita being nominated by Prerna over a trivial dustbin issue.

Prithvi's nomination was also lacking in substance, targeting Manikantha and Nainika without valid reasons. The nominations continued in this vein, with Nabeel nominating Nikhil and Nikhil retaliating by nominating Prithvi and Prerna.

This led to a heated argument between Nikhil and Prithvi, straining their friendship. Nikhil expressed frustration, feeling like he's being forced to change who he is to appease others. He considered quitting but decided against it, not wanting to admit defeat. The nominated contestants for the second week's elimination are Prithviraj, Nikhil, Manikantha, Kirrak Sita, Vishnupriya, Aditya Om, and Shekhar Basha.

However, Big Boss threw a twist, offering Yashmi the chance to save one contestant and nominate another. Yashmi saved Prerna but replaced Vishnupriya, putting her in the elimination trap. In a shocking turn of events, Bigg Boss announced that all food items would be locked away, forcing contestants to fend for themselves. A brief reprieve allowed them to enjoy their favorite foods, but Aditya Om opted out, sparking curiosity.