Bigg Boss Telugu 8: Shekhar Basha's Shocking Paycheck Revealed

Shekhar Basha's Shocking Elimination in Bigg Boss 8

The second week of Bigg Boss 8 has come to a close, and in a stunning turn of events, RJ Shekhar Basha has been eliminated. Despite being a popular contestant, Shekhar fell victim to the show's unpredictable twist.

A New Rule, A New Fate

Bigg Boss introduced a surprising new rule, where the remaining housemates would decide who would be eliminated, rather than the audience. This twist sealed Shekhar's fate, as the housemates chose to save Aditya Om over him.

A Comedy Legend Falls

Shekhar Basha was known for his wit and humor, and his elimination has left a void in the comedy department. His entertaining nature had made him a strong contestant, but it seems his growing strength may have contributed to his downfall.

A Hefty Paycheck

Although Shekhar's journey was short-lived, he reportedly earned a substantial amount of Rs. 5 lakh for his two-week stay, at a rate of Rs. 2.5 lakh per week.

Personal Life Update

On a personal note, Shekhar's wife recently gave birth to a baby boy, making his elimination a bittersweet moment for the family.

The Unpredictable Nature of Bigg Boss 8

Shekhar's elimination is a testament to the show's unpredictable nature. With twists and turns at every corner, it's impossible to predict what will happen next. Will anyone be eliminated in the coming weeks? Only time will tell.