Bigg Boss Telugu 8: Oct 4th Highlights, Yasmi Gets Emotional

With Aditya’s elimination, only nine contestants remain in the Bigg Boss house. This week, Bigg Boss has introduced an exciting twist: a chance for the housemates to enjoy home-cooked meals, but only a select few will have the privilege to taste it. To find out who gets to indulge in this delicious opportunity, let’s dive into the highlights of the latest episode (October 4).

Sita expressed her concerns about supporting Manikanta, suggesting that it could portray them as villains in the audience's eyes. She pointed out that he seems to be playing a sympathy game. Meanwhile, Bigg Boss initiated a fun-filled morning by revealing astrological insights for Manikanta, who showcased his lighter side. However, Nabil and Yashmi couldn’t resist teasing him, hinting that he might be the next to go.

As the real game kicked off, Yashmi was called into the confession room, where she was presented with dishes prepared by the mothers of Nikhil and Manikanta. Each contestant received a message from their loved ones, but Bigg Boss instructed Yashmi to choose only one to receive the food and letter. Without hesitation, she chose Nikhil, leaving Manikanta heartbroken and wondering what message his wife had sent him. Despite not being able to eat, he felt uplifted knowing she had made biryani for him.

After enjoying a home-cooked meal, Nikhil was elated upon reading his mother’s message, which encouraged him not to change for anyone and to stay focused on his goals. Meanwhile, Prithvi opted to take idli sambhar prepared by Nainika’s mother instead of Vishnu’s meal, after Vishnu hinted he was ready to sacrifice for the team. Nainika was touched by her mother’s words, which urged her to showcase her strength.

In a twist, Prithvi decided to support Yashmi by taking food to her, which left her emotional. He was overjoyed by the message from his mother, expressing pride in being his son. Bigg Boss also aired a message from Yashmi’s father, but before she could see it, he cut it off, prompting her to plead for its reveal.

The message contained heartfelt words of encouragement, acknowledging Yashmi's struggles and resilience throughout her life, stating how proud her family was of her determination.

As the episode progressed, Nikhil went into the confession room again and chose to read a message from Prerana, who prepared his favorite pav bhaji. Her message expressed pride in his journey and a reminder of how much he is missed, which brought her joy.

In the end, Bigg Boss gave those who missed out on the meal another chance. Nikhil, Nainika, Prerana, and Prithvi collectively decided to send food to Vishnupriya. Overwhelmed by her sister’s chicken biryani, Vishnu was brought to tears as she read a message urging her to focus on the game and bring fire to her tasks, rather than remaining silent.

As we watch these emotional moments unfold, the question remains: will Vishnu shift her focus back to the game, or will she continue to get distracted? The upcoming episodes promise to be thrilling as the contestants navigate alliances and emotional connections in their quest for victory!

Also read: Jr NTR's Devara Movie Success Meet Photos