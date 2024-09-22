Bigg Boss Telugu 8: Nikhil Breaks up with Sonia

The Bigg Boss house witnessed a dramatic turn of events yesterday, with Prithvi surprising everyone by giving a heart to Yashmi, just hours after breaking up with Vishnupriya.

From Tension to Fun

After a heated day filled with red cards and serious warnings, Nag intervened with a lighthearted game to ease the tension. The contestants enjoyed a fun-filled Sunday, rocking out to movie songs and participating in the entertaining "Set and Cut" game.

Game of Love and Heartbreak

In the game, Nag revealed that contestants who were "set" in the house would receive a heart, while those who weren't would get a broken heart. The responses were telling:

- Nikhil declared Prithvi "set."

- Sonia's words unintentionally broke her own heart.

- Manikantha revealed he had cut ties with Nikhil and was now set with Sonia.

- Vishnupriya announced she was set with Sita.

Prithvi's Sudden Shift

In a shocking twist, Prithvi gave Yashmi a heart, signaling his newfound interest. Yashmi reciprocated, and the two shared a romantic moment, leaving everyone wondering about the authenticity of their connection.

Vishnupriya and Prithvi Part Ways

Notably, Vishnupriya and Prithvi, once close friends, bid each other farewell. Their friendship seemingly came to an end, paving the way for Prithvi's new romance with Yashmi.

House Dynamics Heat Up

As alliances shift and relationships evolve, the Bigg Boss house is becoming increasingly unpredictable. Will Prithvi and Yashmi's romance flourish, or is it just a strategic move? Stay tuned for more updates!

