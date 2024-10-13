Bigg Boss Telugu 8 : Manikanta's Behavior Towards Female Contestants Raises Concerns

Manikanta's Emotional Manipulation Game

Bigg Boss Telugu 8 contestant Manikanta has been making headlines for his emotional outbursts and questionable behavior in the house. While his tears may have initially melted the hearts of audiences, his repeated displays of emotional vulnerability have raised suspicions about their authenticity.

Manikanta's family background, which he shared with his fellow contestants, earned him sympathy and support. However, his behavior towards female contestants has been questionable. He has been seen hugging and physically interacting with them without consent, making them uncomfortable.

Host Nagarjuna addressed Manikanta's behavior, showing him footage of his actions and warning him to change his ways. Manikanta apologized and promised to behave, but his actions have continued to raise eyebrows.

The recent entry of wild card contestants seems to have boosted Manikanta's confidence, and he has begun to flaunt his newfound security. His repeated physical interactions with female contestants, particularly Rohini and Nayani, have sparked concern.

Viewers are increasingly frustrated with Manikanta's behavior, labeling it as "emotional manipulation" and "inappropriate." His actions have sparked debates about personal boundaries and consent.

Will host Nagarjuna address Manikanta's behavior again? Only time will tell.