Bigg Boss Telugu 8: Aditya and Seetha in Danger Zone

Bigg Boss Telugu 8: Week Two Elimination Update

The second week of Bigg Boss Telugu 8 was an uneventful one, with some contestants thriving and others struggling. Despite the ups and downs, fans are anxiously anticipating the weekend show to see who will be removed next.

Nominations and Vote Percentages

This week, eight participants are up for elimination: Vishnupriya, Nikhil, Naga Manikanta, Nainika, Shekhar Basha, Aditya Om, Kirrak Sita, and Prithvi. According to internet surveys, Nikhil leads with 25%, followed by Vishnupriya with 23%. Prithvi, on the other hand, garnered the fewest votes, 4 percent.

Triangle Track Twist.

Prithvi's low vote count may not definitely spell elimination, as Bigg Boss is considering a triangle strategy with Sonia, Prithvi, and Nikhil. This might preserve Prithvi from extinction, leaving Aditya Om or Kirrak Sita more susceptible.

Aditya Om’s Struggles

Aditya Om's performance last week was decent, but he failed to impress this week, earning a "fail mark" from Nagarjuna. Aditya Om faces elimination due to a lack of screen space and low vote count.

Kirrak Sita's Uncertain Fate.

Kirrak Sita did admirably this week, but her destiny remains unknown because to Bigg Boss' unpredictable temperament. In the past, participants such as Devi Nagavalli and Kumar Sai were removed despite their strong performances, making space for suggested contestants.

Week Two Elimination Predictions

Based on vote percentages and performances, Aditya Om and Kirrak Sita are in jeopardy. However, Bigg Boss' calculations may value substance above audience votes, resulting in surprising eliminations.

Stay tuned for the weekend episode.

The weekend show will reveal who will be evicted next. Will it be Aditya Om, Kirrak Sita, or another surprise contestant? Tune in to find out.