Bigg Boss OTT 4 Official Update: Launch Date, Host, and More

The wait is finally over for Bigg Boss fans! After widespread speculation that the makers might skip Bigg Boss OTT this year and directly launch Bigg Boss Season 19, a trusted update has confirmed otherwise.

According to a tweet by Bigg Boss Tak, one of the most reliable sources for all things Bigg Boss, Bigg Boss OTT Season 4 is very much happening and is expected to premiere in the first week of August 2025. The announcement has brought a wave of excitement among fans who were eager for an official update.

What’s more? Superstar Salman Khan is all set to return as the host, adding his trademark charm and energy to the digital season once again.

Bigg Boss OTT, which streams exclusively on JioCinema, has garnered a huge fan following over the years for its unfiltered drama, unpredictable twists, and power-packed entertainment. With a fresh lineup of contestants and a new season on the horizon, expectations are already sky-high.

As we count down to the big launch, fans are buzzing with curiosity about who will enter the Bigg Boss OTT house this time. Will it be social media influencers, television stars, or a mix of both?