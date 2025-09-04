Bigg Boss 9 Telugu New Rule Twist: Commoners vs Celebrities Battle in Two Houses

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9 is all set to shake things up with a format that fans have never seen before. For the first time in the Telugu version, the show will feature not one but two houses, dividing contestants into celebrities and commoners. This twist is expected to redefine the game and bring in fresh drama, unpredictability and competition.

The celebrity contestants will include well known faces from films, television and social media who already enjoy a fan base. On the other side, the commoners have fought their way into the show through the digital pre-show Agnipariksha. The journey began with 45 contestants, out of which 15 made it to the finals.

As eliminations continue, only six commoners remain in the Agnipariksha round, and from them just three will finally earn the right to enter the Bigg Boss house. Their stories of struggle and resilience are expected to resonate strongly with viewers, making them instant favourites even before the season picks up steam.

The idea of two houses is designed to intensify rivalries and highlight contrasts. Celebrities are expected to bring glamour, strategy and their existing popularity, while commoners will showcase raw determination and authenticity. When the two sides clash, the show will naturally set up a storyline of privilege versus struggle, fame versus anonymity.

The physical separation of contestants into two houses also opens up possibilities for unique tasks, crossover challenges and surprise evictions. Viewers will get to see not just the fight for survival but also how contestants adapt to different dynamics when the houses eventually merge.

With Nagarjuna returning as host and a format that sets the stage for unpredictable drama, Bigg Boss Telugu 9 promises to be one of the most talked about seasons yet. The battle lines are already drawn, and the audience is eager to see whether commoners can match the strategies of celebrities or even outshine them on the biggest stage of Telugu reality television.