Bigg Boss 9 Telugu: Flora Saini Eliminated, Ritu Chowdary Breaks Down

As the fifth week nominations concluded in Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9, the suspense over who would be evicted finally came to an end. Though host Nagarjuna initially created a bit of drama by placing Ritu and Flora in the danger zone, the outcome was soon revealed.

Flora Saini appeared calm and composed, saying she was fine whether she stayed or left the house. Ritu, however, was visibly emotional and couldn’t hold back her tears. Nagarjuna called both of them to the activity room and asked them to share their final thoughts.

Flora’s Emotional Revelation

Flora shared that she had cried many times on her bed after the lights went off in the house — something only Sanjana knew. “Sanjana was the only one who came to check on me, even when I was in jail. I will miss her. Always keep smiling and enjoy your game,” Flora said with tears in her eyes.

Ritu’s Heartfelt Goodbye

When it was Ritu’s turn, she tearfully said, “Pawan, I’ll miss you so much. I don’t want to leave you. Play well and always stay happy,” breaking down as she spoke.

Then, Nagarjuna announced that Flora Saini was eliminated from the house. Even after the announcement, Ritu couldn’t stop crying. Flora consoled her, saying, “You’re safe, why are you crying? Be happy and go hug Pawan.”

Before leaving, Flora gave thumbs-up signs to Sanjana, Immanuel, Divya, and Srija — and thumbs-down to Tanuja and Bharani. About Suman Shetty, she said he was somewhere in between a thumbs-up and thumbs-down. After bidding goodbye to everyone, Flora walked out of the house gracefully.