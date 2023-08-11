bholaa shankar imdb rating

Megastar Chiranjeevi's Bhola Shankar received a lukewarm response from all quarters. The film has been receiving a lot of flak on social media. Several memes are being made on Bhola Shankar.

There are no goosebumps moments in the film. Bhola Shankar (doting brother) tries to hunt down the criminals who harmed his sister.

Did you know how much Bhola Shankar was rated on IMDb out of 10? It is an online database of information related to the film where public vote on a scale of ten. Chiranjeevi's Bhola Shankar rated 5.3 which is the worst rating for the stars like Chiranjeevi.

The IMDb rating indicates that Bhola Shankar is an average film.

Besides Chiranjeevi, Bhola Shankar also features Raghu Babu, Murali Sharma, Ravi Shankar, Vennela Kishore, Tulasi, Sri Mukhi, Bithiri Sathi, Satya, Getup Srinu, Rashmi Gautam and Uttej.