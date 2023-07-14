Bharateeyans Movie Review

Patriotic films are rare to come by, especially in Telugu cinema where the genre has been beaten to death. So many movies have come out showing the sacrifices of our soldiers and the geo-political strategies, evil conspiracies and machinations of our enemy countries (read Pakistan and China).

Bharateeyans attempts to make a difference in the genre. Produced by Shankar Naidu and directed by Deena Raj, the film hit the screens today. Here is our review:

Story: The story revolves around six individuals who originate from six different regions of the country. Bhojpuri, Telugu, Nepali, Bengali, Tripura, and Punjabi join hands to get physical training. They are asked to cross the Indian border and sneak into China where is a laboratory with an ominous design.

What secrets are the team going to unravel? Why did they join hands in the first place? What is their background? Who is the mastermind behind them? What is the agenda of China against India? Answers to these questions are found in the second half.

Performances:

The movie presents emotionally affecting performances. The element of patriotism makes the actors (read Subha Ranjan, Sonam Thendup Barphungpa, Nirroze Putcha, Rajeswari Chakraborty, Peden O Namgyal and Samaira Sandhu) walk the extra mile.

The performances are sincere. The female actors are not used as glamour props.

Analysis:

A film of this sort is an adventure in itself. Director Deena Raj comes out with a solid attempt. Since the actors are not familiar, the emotional impact is lessened. But the writing and the screenplay more than compensate for the shortfall.

The entire first half was spent introducing the characters and showing their backgrounds. The second half has the actual story. And this is also the phase where twists are in store.

Speaking of the action sequences, the climax fight is riveting. The last ten minutes reach the zenith of patriotic emotion. The ending of the movie is also moving. It's a nice idea to have drawn the characters from different ethnicities and regional backgrounds. India, despite being a diverse country, has always been one nation.

The cinematographer presents the Sikkim topography and the border areas so well. The music is strong. Some of the scenes get elevated due to the background score. Editing and art department are well organized. Every penny spent by the producer is visible on the screen. The production values are great.

Rating 2.5