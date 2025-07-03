Bhairavam OTT Release: When and Where to Watch This Rooted Rural Drama

After captivating viewers with hits like Sankranthiki Vasthunnam and the action-comedy Robinhood, the latest release is Bhairavam which is a rooted rural drama that revolves around themes of friendship, loyalty, and emotional trials.

Starring Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas, Manchu Manoj, and Nara Rohit in lead roles, Bhairavam dives into the journey of three childhood friends whose bond is challenged by unpredictable twists of fate. Directed by Vijay Kanakamedala, the film was a box office success during its theatrical run, and its upcoming digital premiere on ZEE5 promises to captivate a much wider audience from the comfort of their homes.

Meanwhile, Viraatapalem: PC Meena Reporting, which premiered on June 26, has already crossed 50 million streaming minutes, making it one of OTT's biggest hits of the year. Starring Abhignya Vuthaluru in a powerful lead role, the series blends suspense, mystery, and the supernatural as PC Meena investigates a series of eerie deaths in a fear-ridden village. Directed by Krishna Poluru and produced by KV Sriram, the show also features Charan Lakkaraju in a key role and has won both critical and popular acclaim.