Bhagavanth Kesari First Review Out

Nandamuri Balakrishna's upcoming movie Bhagavanth Kesari is one of the most awaited films of the year. The team is busy promoting it on a vast scale.

They also graced the celebrity talk show 'Unstoppable With NBK', which is going to be streamed soon. Currently, the pics from the talk show are going viral.

If you are waiting for Bhagavanth Kesari's first review, here you go:

#BhagavanthKesari Interval & Actions Episodes Will be Next Level: 👉#BhagavanthKesari Will have total 8 Fights. A Special Weapon was made from the objects available in the factory. The factory episode will be terrific. 👉The Interval Action Episode will be Next Level. The… — PaniPuri (@THEPANIPURI) October 11, 2023

Bhagavanth Kesari is directed by Anil Ravipudi and produced by Shine Screens. Kajal Aggarwal is the female lead.

Sree Leela plays the hero's niece. The army backdrop, fights by V Venkat, music by Thaman and Arjun Ramphal's villainy are among the highlights.