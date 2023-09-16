BBT7 Elimination Update: Shakila To Leave The House?

Finally, the weekend is here! Akkineni Nagarjuna will be returning to the silver screens to grill the contestants. Most of the housemates would get a class from Nagarjuna especially Amardeep as he used foul language towards Prashanth during the nomination.

BBT7 elimination

Rathika, Sai Teja and Shakila are in the bottom position with the least votes, seems like they don't have much fan following amongst the show buffs.

Shakila eviction

Murmurs are doing the rounds Shakila might get eliminated from the show. The main two reasons for Shakila's eviction are one is she hasn't been keeping well in the house since last week. The other reason is low percentage of votes. She is in the danger zone with the least votes, the makers could eliminate her for considering these two things. Will Shakila get evicted from Bigg Boss Telugu 7 or not is yet to be seen.

