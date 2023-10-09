Bava Chelladurai Walks Out From Bigg Boss Tamil 7 House

Bava Chelladurai walks out: Tamil Bigg Boss 7 has caught more eyeballs than expected, all credit goes to the host Kamal Haasan and the housemates have kept the audience engaged with their antics, drama and fights.

On Sunday's episode, Kamal Haasan evicted Ananya Rao from the show as she garnered low votes from the show buffs.

The latest news we hear is that Bava Chelladurai is said to have walked out of the show. Yes, what you read is right. Bava Chelladurai has walked out of the house due to health issues.

The show buffs who heard about Bava Chelladurai's sudden exit from the show are urging the showmakers to bring Ananya Rao back to the show. Let's wait and see.