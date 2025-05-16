Balakrishna Faces Backlash Over Liquor Ad Post Padma Bhushan

Hyderabad: Weeks after being conferred with the honour of Padma Bhushan, actor and MLA from Hindupur, Nandamuri Balakrishna, is in the midst of a social media controversy. The veteran actor is under fire for a promotional video which he can be seen promoting a liquor brand.

Balakrishna, who was awarded the Padma Bhushan — India's third-highest civilian honour after Bharat Ratna and Padma Vibhushan, by President Droupadi Murmu, was awarded in the field of cinema and public service. The Padma Bhushan is designed to honour individuals for their highly distinguished service.

But his decision to appear in a liquor ad has not been popular with many. While Balakrishna has in the past talked freely about his own alcohol choices and has even named his favourite brand at public functions, his latest endorsement is being viewed differently.

It is not the first time that the brand has been spotted with Balakrishna. The brand has featured on his OTT talk show, and bottles have been seen lurking in the background occasionally at film functions. But until now, the relationship had been deemed personal. With the promotional video that shows Balakrishna encouraging viewers to "drink happily," that perception has been altered.

Several point out that celebrity endorsements for such products are not unusual, but Balakrishna's current position, as a public representative and Padma Bhushan awardee, requires more responsibility. Netizens are questioning the appropriateness of endorsing a harmful product when he already has achieved such fame, wealth, and political position.

Social media is now filled with criticism. "He must at least have some respect for the honour bestowed upon him," one user tweeted, echoing the views of many more. The scandal has raised a broader debate on the behaviour to be expected from national award winners, especially those in office.

With the backlash gathering further momentum, everyone is now waiting to see Balakrishna's reaction to the criticism of the ad.