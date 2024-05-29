Arvind Krishna Winning Praises For His Performance In SIT Which Is In Top Trends On Zee5

Young hero Arvind Krishna is surprising every time with his choice of roles and scripts. Unlike his contemporaries, he is trying out distinctive and challenging roles to showcase his acting prowess. Arvind Krishna who proved his mettle as an actor is busy with movies and sports.

He is impressing everyone with his skills in the game of basketball at the national and international levels. Meanwhile, Arvind Krishna is winning praise from OTT audiences for his performance as a police officer in the movie SIT (Special Investigation Team). He has done some brilliant stunts and performed really well in some emotional scenes.

Arvind Krishna and his film SIT are currently in the top trends. The film directed by Vijaya Bhaskar Reddy with Arvind Krishna and Natasha Doshi playing the lead roles was produced by Nagi Reddy, Teja Palli, and Srinivas Reddy. This movie is streaming on Zee5 from May 10th and received a terrific response.

Arvind Krishna will come up with his next movie called 'A Masterpiece'. He is going to do adventures as a superhero on screen. The teaser is expected soon and a lot of hype has been generated by the first look. Apart from this, he has some other interesting projects in the pipeline.