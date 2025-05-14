Anyone Still Visiting Turkey?: Nikhil Siddhartha Urges Indians to Stop Visiting Nations Against India

Actor Nikhil Siddhartha, who attained Pan India stardom with Karthikeya 2, is known for his patriotism and principles. He never shies away from making strong comments against those who target and criticise India.

Amid rising tensions between India and Pakistan, Nikhil's tweet urging Indians to stop visiting Turkey and other nations that oppose India has sparked attention online and gone viral. Let’s take a look at what he said.

Nikhil expressed his disapproval of Turkey's support for Pakistan. Taking to Twitter, he urged fellow Indians to avoid visiting Turkey. He pointed out that Indians spend billions of dollars there each year and questioned why they should contribute financially to countries that act against India’s interests. He emphasized that there’s no need to travel to such nations for tourism.

Nikhil was reacting to a social media post highlighting Turkish President Erdogan’s comments on maintaining friendly ties with Pakistan. His tweet quickly gained traction and is now trending on social media.

This comes in the wake of the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, which has further strained India-Pakistan relations. Following the attack, the Indian Army launched surgical strikes on terror camps in Pakistan. In response, both Turkey and China extended their support to Pakistan. As a result, India has already halted the import of Turkish apples.

On the movies front, Nikhil is currently working on his upcoming film Swayambhu, where he stars alongside actress Samyuktha Menon. This ambitious pan-India project is being directed by Bharat Krishnamachari and is progressing at a brisk pace with ongoing shoot schedules.