Anupama Parameswaran Wants Roll Ride Massage

Anupama Parameswaran is basking in the success of her last outing, Tillu Square. The film did fantastic business at the box office. She always stays active on social media, often sharing pictures via Instagram. Recently, she shared a picture mentioning that she is suffering from back pain and needs a massage with a roller. Netizens are posting funny comments on the story.

On the career front, Anupama will next be seen in Paradha. Directed by Praveen Kandregula of Cinema Bandi fame, the film also stars Malayalam actor Darshana Rajendran, known for Hridayam and Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey, making her Telugu debut, along with Sangitha in the lead roles.

The film is being produced by Vijay Donkada, Sreenivasulu PV, and Sridhar Makkuva under Ananda Media. Its release date is yet to be announced.