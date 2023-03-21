Allu Arjun To Give Return Gift On Birthday Day, Deets Inside

The sequel to Pushpa: The Rising has sparked a lot of interest. Pushpa: The Rule, shooting was started last year, and fans were eagerly waiting for the updates.

According to reports, the creators of Pushpa 2 have created a three-minute-long teaser from the action sequences shot so for and planned to release it on April 8, Allu Arjun's birthday as a special surprise for his and the film's fans. The producers are continuing the practice of providing film updates on the birthdays of the performers, and this will be the first peek trailer of the highly awaited picture.

The film was originally created in Telugu, however, it was dubbed and distributed in Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi. 'Pushpa: The Rising' grossed nearly Rs 300 crore globally, with the Hindi version earning Rs 100 crore.

It should be highlighted that the movie makers have not made any official statement.

Buzz:

The highly anticipated #PushpaTheRule is set to take fans on a thrilling ride with a 3 minute action teaser that will be released on 08th April, #AlluArjun's birthday 🥳. The teaser cut has been completed, and the team is currently working on the music 🎶 and background… https://t.co/NjwE79ElG5 pic.twitter.com/vnbT6x7xEA — KARTHIK DP (@dp_karthik) March 20, 2023

Also Read: Niharika Chouksey: 'My bond with Aakash is like Rahul & Anjali from KKHH'