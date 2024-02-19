Allu Arjun at Berlin: Pushpa: The Rule will beat Pushpa: The Rise

Allu Arjun's blockbuster film 'Pushpa: The Rise', which was screened at the Berlin International Film Festival, garnered an overwhelming reception. Directed by Sukumar and released in 2021, this action-packed film has gained global recognition, standing out at the 2024 edition of the Berlin Film Festival.

Allu Arjun, recipient of the prestigious National Award for Best Actor for his portrayal in 'Pushpa', graced the red carpet in Berlin, adding a touch of star power to the event. He assured that the sequel, 'Pushpa: The Rule' will feature exciting developments beyond the first part. He confirmed that the film will surpass its prequel, 'Pushpa: The Rise'

His announcement has sparked high anticipation for 'Pushpa 2: The Rule', which is set to premiere on August 15, 2024, with Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil reprising their roles.

Additionally, Allu Arjun revealed plans to expand the 'Pushpa' story into a franchise, expressing his eagerness to continue his character's journey with intriguing new ideas for future films.