All about the KCON Japan 2024: K-pop culture and music extravaganza

A place to be for all K-pop enthusiasts to be is Chiba for this year’s KCON Japan. The Korean pop-culture and music event is set to be conducted from May 10- May 12. The venue for the extravaganza is the ZOZO Marine Stadium and Makuhari Messe in Chiba, Japan. The event will be an absolute weekend filled with music, dance and complete enetertainment.

The event promises to treat our eyes with an exciting lineup of performances and be a stage for top-tier artists like SHINee’s Key, Red Velvet and NCT Wish and many more. KCON Japan will facilitate various stages including the M Countdown Stage, KCON Stage, Meet and Greet , Connecting stage and Dance All Day segments, that promotes an inclusive engaging experience for all the fans who attend the event . Actor and singer from the Korean band Astro, Cha Eunwoo is set to grace the stage along with CNBLU band member, Jung Yong hwa as its special MC’s . KCON Japan is claimed to be an unforgettable experience and celebration of K-pop culture and music.

For the main shows on May 11, Cha Eun Woo and Jung Yong Hwa are to be the MCs. The show on May 12 will see ZEROBASEONE’s Park Gunwood and Sung Hanbin at the countdown stage at ZOZO Marine Stadium and BOYNEXTDOOR’s Jaehyun and Woonak for the countdown stage on May 11. The Dance All Day segment will have Street Dance Fighter’s crew, TSUBAKILl as special judges on May 10.

The wait can no longer be sustained by the fans with such a grand roster of artists who are going to light up the stage with performances. These include solo and group acts, the roster will facilitate an inclusive showcase of the talent present from the numerous genres of K-Pop.

The first day of KCON Japan will witness a range of performances across the various stages. Korean bands like BOYNEXTDOOR, DIXTEEN,INI, Issac Hong, and TWS will take the spotlight on the KCON Stage and the showcase of AIMERS, ELAST, LIMELIGHT will radiate through the audience.

The Meet & Greet sessions promise the fans a chance to interact with their favourite artists. DXTEEN, LIMELIGHT and others are to grace the stage for the Dance All Day Segment.

The Day 2, which is on Saturday, May 11, will produce much more excitement as performances by BOYNEXTDOOR, B.D.U., Cha Eun Woo from ASTRO, Red Velvet and SHINee’s Key will join many others on the M Countdown stage. Talents like Kepler, ME:I and NCT WISH will showcase their skills on the KCON stage. The connecting stage is to feature artists like EPEX and VARNER. The Meet & Greet sessions will provide the fans unforgettable memories with their favourite artists.

Day 3 concludes the KCON Japan extravaganza which is one Sunday, May 12. Stellar performances by JO1, Jung Yong Hwa, Girl’s Generation’s Taeyeon and other on the M Countdown stage. The main KCON stage will facilitate the showcase of talents like TIOT and The Wind, while the Connecting Stage will feauture performances by AIMERS and eite. Another Meet & Greet session will wrap up the final day.

For those who miss the in-person experience, the entire show will be live telecasted on ‘KCON official’ and ‘Mnet K-POP’ Youtube channel for the M Countdown show and Meet & Greet events, do keep in mind the rest of the events will be live-streamed for free on the same channel.