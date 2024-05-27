Alia Bhat, Ranbir Kapoor and Daughter Raha Fly To Italy: Anant Ambani - Radhika Merchant's Pre Wedding Bash

Exciting news from the Bollywood world! On Sunday, May 26, Alia Bhatt shared an adorable picture of herself reading to her daughter Raha Kapoor. Later that night, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia, and their baby girl were seen jetting off to a secret destination, accompanied by their close friend and Brahmastra: Part One-Shiva director, Ayan Mukerji.

The paparazzi caught the trio at the airport departure, looking stylish and ready for their getaway. Ranbir sported a fresh haircut and rocked a casual look with grey joggers, a matching sweatshirt, and boots, while Alia opted for comfortable yet chic attire, tying her hair in a bun. The couple's daughter Raha was in good hands, cradled by Ranbir as they made their way to the plane.

Just a few days ago, the couple was seen checking out their under-construction family home in Bandra, which is expected to be ready for them to move in by Diwali. The anticipation for the finishing touches on their new bungalow is palpable, and they are eagerly awaiting the moment when they can finally call it home. An insider also hinted that they might even celebrate Diwali in their new house this year with little Raha.

As for their work commitments, Alia is all set to dazzle in her next film, "Jigra," while Ranbir is fully immersed in the world of "Ramayana." Bollywood fans are on the edge of their seats, eagerly anticipating what's in store for this power couple on both the personal and professional fronts!