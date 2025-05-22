Aishwarya Rai Stuns at Cannes 2025, Pays Tribute to Operation Sindoor

Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai made a grand appearance at the prestigious Cannes International Film Festival 2025. She wore a stunning white saree that highlighted Indian culture, and her look was even more striking with traditional sindoor (vermilion) on her forehead.

This symbolic gesture gained attention, especially since the Indian government recently named its military operation against Pakistan "Operation Sindoor." By wearing sindoor at Cannes, Aishwarya showed her silent support for the mission, which was launched in response to last month's terror attack in Pahalgam. Her bold look is being praised for sending a powerful message.

The 78th edition of the Cannes Film Festival is currently underway. Aishwarya's saree look reminded many of her iconic role in Devdas. She first appeared at Cannes in a saree back in 2002 for the promotion of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Devdas, and now fans are recalling her character Paro from that film.

Known for her fashionable red carpet appearances, Aishwarya’s style this year is receiving widespread acclaim. Her elegant saree was designed by top fashion designer Manish Malhotra, and she paired it with a luxurious necklace made of 500-carat Mozambique rubies and diamonds.