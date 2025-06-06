Ahead of Kannappa Release: Vishnu Manchu’s Brilliant Strategy to Re-release Dhee Today, June 6

Dynamic Star Vishnu Manchu's all-time blockbuster film 'Dhee' is gearing up for a grand re-release on June 6th. Directed by Sreenu Vaitla, this action-comedy, which originally hit theatres in 2007, starred Vishnu Manchu, alongside Genelia D'Souza, was a massive box office success.

The film was particularly lauded for several key elements, such as the impactful performance of Srihari, the hilarious comedy track featuring Brahmanandam, and Sunil's engaging subplot. Vishnu Manchu's impeccable comedy timing in the movie was a major highlight and a significant factor in its success, making 'Dhee' one of the biggest blockbusters of his career.

Currently, the Telugu film industry is witnessing a popular trend of re-releases, with many beloved classics returning to the big screen. Capitalizing on this trend, the makers of 'Dhee' decided to bring this beloved comedy back to audiences. The film is set to be re-released in theatres this week, offering fans a chance to relive the magic.

This re-release comes at an interesting time for Vishnu Manchu, who is currently busy with the promotions for his ambitious dream project, 'Kannappa.' Before 'Kannappa' makes its grand theatrical release on June 27th, 'Dhee' is set to entertain audiences once again, building anticipation for Vishnu's upcoming venture.