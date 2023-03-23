aha Original Web Series Newsense Teaser 2.0

Hyderabad – aha, the 100% local OTT platform has launched its original web series Newsense season 1’s Teaser 2.0. Directed by Sri Prawin and produced by Karthikeya 2 - People Media Factory makers, the web series features Navdeep and Bindhu Madhavi in lead roles.

Newsense Season 1 is a gut-wrenching and powerful web series that pulls back the curtain on the world of stringers in the Madanapalle press club, Andhra Pradesh, in early 90s to 2000. The series raises important questions about the role of media in our society, such as the pervasive culture of bribery, the authenticity of the news, and the impact of sensationalism.

The Newsense Teaser 2.0 promises to be a brutally honest look into the media industry. The teaser showcases raw emotions, a hard-hitting narrative, and intense performances that will leave viewers on the edge of their seats. From the gruelling demands of breaking news to the ethical dilemmas of choosing between truth and popularity, Newsense season 1 is a poignant and uncompromising portrayal of the challenges facing journalists today.

Commenting on the launch of the teaser, Navdeep said, "As a society, we rely on the media to be our eyes and ears, to bring us the truth, and to hold the powerful accountable. But what happens when the media itself is compromised? Newsense season 1 is a powerful and thought-provoking web series that delves deep into the ethical dilemmas facing journalists today. I hope that viewers will be moved by its unflinching honesty and its relentless quest for truth."

Sri Pravin, the director of Newsense season I, said, "This is a story that must be told. Newsense season 1 is a searing look at the harsh realities of the media industry and the choices that journalists have to make every day. We hope this web series will spark a much-needed conversation about media ethics and the role of the media in our society."

Newsense season 1 is set to premiere on aha on very soon. This series demands to be seen that will inspire, challenge, and provoke.