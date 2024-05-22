Adah Sharma’s  C.D (Criminal Or Devil) Release Date Locked!

Adah Sharma garnered nationwide popularity with the consecutive hits of the critically acclaimed movies The Kerala Story and Bastar. She played challenging roles in these two movies for which she received a lot of praise. After a long time, Adah Sharma is doing a straight Telugu movie C.D (Criminal Or Devil), a psychological horror thriller. Directed by Krishna Annam and produced by SSCM Productions, the movie stars Viswant playing the male lead. Giridhar is the executive producer.

Of late, there is a high demand for movies under the genres of horror, action, suspense, and thriller. Films with rich content are turning out to be super hits in recent times. Well, 'C.D Criminal Or Devil' is also coming up with a different concept. The posters, teaser, trailer, and other promotional material increased the expectations on the film.

Meanwhile, the censor formalities of this film have been completed. Censor officials have awarded the movie with a U/A certificate. The film is going to be released on a grand scale on May 24th. While the movie is already carrying a strong buzz, the positive censor reports further created hype.

Apart from Adah Sharma and Viswant, the movie also has Jabardast Rohini, Bharani Shankar, Ramana Bhargav, and Mahesh Vitta in other important roles. While A. Muddu Krishna penned the dialogues for this film, Satya Giduthuri handled the editing duties. Rama Krishna supervised fights, whereas Giridhar is the executive producer.

